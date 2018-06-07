Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Matt William Gibbons

Matt Gibbon is a 48-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Gibbons is wanted for aggravated assault.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Matt Gibbons is encouraged to call Detective Clark at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

