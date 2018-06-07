Drugs and firearms found in Palmdale home, 2 arrested

PALMDALE – Two people were jailed Wednesday after deputies found a large amount of drugs and four firearms inside a home in Palmdale, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic incident call in the 36900 block of Charter Court around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, and saw narcotics and firearms in plain sight, said Sgt. R. Klumpp with the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

Deputies requested and received a warrant to search the home and confiscated the drugs and firearms and arrested two suspects, Klumpp said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, said Klumpp.

