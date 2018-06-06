Man gets 7 years for shooting at neighbor’s home

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in state prison for shooting at the home of an interracial couple who lived next door to him.

William Dean Nickel, 49, pleaded no contest May 4 to one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Nickel harassed the couple for months before firing his shotgun from his home into their bedroom window Aug. 25, 2017, according to Deputy District Attorney Shannon Sexton. Nickel was arrested after the shooting, then released on bond.

The neighbors secured a criminal protective order against Nickel, who subsequently allegedly threw a rock through their bedroom window, the prosecutor said.

Nickel also yelled racial epithets at the couple and played loud music, according to testimony presented at a hearing in which he was ordered to stand trial.

Nickel was re-arrested by a SWAT team in Jan. 17 after an hours-long standoff. [Read more here.]

Previous related story: Lancaster man arrested after standoff

–