Knight easily advances to November runoff

LOS ANGELES – In his bid for a third term in the 25th Congressional District, which covers the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys, Steve Knight [R-Palmdale] had broad support Tuesday night and easily cruised to the November runoff.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Knight garnered 41,310 votes (52.8%). He was followed by Katie Hill (D), the executive director and deputy CEO of the homeless services nonprofit organization PATH, who received 15,833 votes (20.2%).

Bryan Caforio (D), who narrowly lost to Knight in 2016, came in third with 14,305 votes (18.3%). Other Democrats in the race were Jess Phoenix, a geologist, who received 4,682 votes (6%); and businesswoman Mary Pallant, who received 2,075 votes (2.7%).

It wasn’t immediately known how many late or provisional ballots remained to be counted over the coming days and whether they might affect the race for second place. [Read more here.] Only the top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.

In California’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Lancaster, incumbent Kevin McCarthy (R) dominated the race with 56,089 votes (69.8%). His closest challenger was Tatiana Matta (D), with 9,416 votes (11.7%). Other candidates for the seat included Wendy Reed (D), who received 7,937 votes (9.9%); Mary Helen Barro (D), who received 4,275 votes (5.3%); James Davis (NP), who received 1,464 votes (1.8%); and Kurtis Wilson (D), who received 1,132 votes (1.4%).

In Assembly District 36, which includes the Antelope Valley, Tom Lackey (R) received 24,491 votes (61.7%), while Steve Fox (D) received 15,220 votes (38.3%). California’s “top two” primary system guarantees that both Lackey and Fox will advance to the November election.

View the full list of California Statewide Primary Semi-Official Election Results here.

