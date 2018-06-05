Man pleads not guilty to killing 84-year-old father

LANCASTER – A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing his 84-year-old father two years ago at their home in Littlerock.

Jedi Makaka Adrian is charged with murdering his father, Michael Adrian. The murder count includes the allegation that the victim was over 60 years old.

Michael Adrian’s death was reported on Sept. 28, 2016.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 8800 block of Avenue T-2 “in response to a 911 call from a man stating that his father was dead,” said Deputy Guillermina Saldana.

Deputies arrived to find Michael Adrian dead and “discovered signs of a struggle in the home and determined that Jedi Adrian was the suspect in the killing…” Saldana said.

Michael Adrian died of strangulation and blunt force injuries, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Jedi Adrian — who was arrested the same day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies — is due back in a Lancaster courtroom July 18 for a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to life in state prison, according to prosecutors.

