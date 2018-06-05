LANCASTER – A Littlerock woman was convicted Tuesday of murdering her boyfriend, who was shot six times in the head just over three years ago.
Jurors found Ana Rosenda Mancio, also known as Ana Delgado, 43, guilty of first-degree murder for the April 28, 2015 slaying of Miguel Romero, 46.
Romero was shot to death while delivering rolls of corn for animals in Littlerock, according to prosecutors. The motive for the shooting was not clear.
Mancio subsequently fled the country through Mexico to Guatemala by claiming a family emergency, according to evidence presented in court.
She returned to the United States six months later through Florida, according to prosecutors.
She was charged in July 2016 and arrested in July 2017 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to court and jail records.
Mancio is facing 26 years to life in state prison, with sentencing set for July 6 in a Lancaster courtroom, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
6 comments for "Littlerock woman convicted of boyfriend’s murder"
Susan says
Hard to believe she shot her lover 6 times in the head. Where is her husband? Investigators just want to close the case without finding out the truth.
ray says
That is not the case. Every detail isn’t going to be put out there.
Patrick says
So everybody is just gunna look past the fact that this was not her boyfriend as he was married and so was she? They were lovers. And where is her Husband Edwin Mancio? Didnt he flee the US too?!
Sandra says
How can you find a person guilty when you can’t figure out what the motive was. Unbelievable.
Nikki says
I thought the exact same thing
Ray says
There was motive and there was evidence. They’re obviously not going to put every detail out there. Have some respect for both sides of the family. And their privacy. It’s a delicate subject and not everything is need to know by the public!!