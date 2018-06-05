Littlerock woman convicted of boyfriend’s murder

LANCASTER – A Littlerock woman was convicted Tuesday of murdering her boyfriend, who was shot six times in the head just over three years ago.

Jurors found Ana Rosenda Mancio, also known as Ana Delgado, 43, guilty of first-degree murder for the April 28, 2015 slaying of Miguel Romero, 46.

Romero was shot to death while delivering rolls of corn for animals in Littlerock, according to prosecutors. The motive for the shooting was not clear.

Mancio subsequently fled the country through Mexico to Guatemala by claiming a family emergency, according to evidence presented in court.

She returned to the United States six months later through Florida, according to prosecutors.

She was charged in July 2016 and arrested in July 2017 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to court and jail records.

Mancio is facing 26 years to life in state prison, with sentencing set for July 6 in a Lancaster courtroom, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Previous related story: Man found shot to death in Littlerock