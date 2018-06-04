Palmdale’s “Music in the Park” returns for 2018!

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host eight free “Music in the Parks” events this summer, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East, between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.

The entertainment will be held every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning June 14 and running through August 2.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on, and food trucks will be available on site. Attendees also may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. New for 2018 will be dance lessons and free activities for kids.

The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups.

Music in the Parks schedule

Thursday, June 14

Seventh Switch – Classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, June 21

POP Vision – Top 40

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, June 28

Runaway – Country

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 5

On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 12

Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 19

Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country

Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 26

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Poncitlán Square

Thursday, August 2

Carry-On Band – High Energy Dynamic Rock

Domenic Massari Park

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

