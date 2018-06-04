Palmdale’s “Music in the Park” returns for 2018!

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host eight free “Music in the Parks” events this summer, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East, between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East.
The entertainment will be held every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., beginning June 14 and running through August 2.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on, and food trucks will be available on site. Attendees also may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. New for 2018 will be dance lessons and free activities for kids.
The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups.
Music in the Parks schedule
Thursday, June 14
Seventh Switch – Classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, 80’s and more.
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, June 21
POP Vision – Top 40
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, June 28
Runaway – Country
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, July 5
On Tap – Classic Rock, Pop, Country, Blues & Oldies
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, July 12
Mama’s Hot Sauce – Rockabilly
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, July 19
Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country
Domenic Massari Park
Thursday, July 26
The Dance Band – R&B/Classics
Poncitlán Square
Thursday, August 2
Carry-On Band – High Energy Dynamic Rock
Domenic Massari Park
For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
