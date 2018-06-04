Palmdale teacher killed in Yosemite fall

PALMDALE – An investigation is underway into the weekend death of two rock climbers — one from Palmdale — who fell from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The two were killed Saturday, June 2, when they fell, officials said.

The National Park Service said the two fell about 8:15 a.m. while climbing the Freeblast route on the sheer granite rock.

The two climbers were identified as Tim Klein, 42, of Palmdale, who was a teacher, and Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder, Colorado.

Klein had just been named Teacher of the Year for the Antelope Valley High School District on May 24. His loved ones prepared a video and shared it at a surprise party in his honor just a week prior to the fatal fall. View the video below:

–

–