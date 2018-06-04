Moana kicks off movie series Friday at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will kick off its Summer Movie Series this Friday with a showing of the Disney classic Moana.

Open to all ages, the event starts at 1 p.m. Friday, June 8, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

In Moana, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity. Moana is rated PG.

The Summer Movie Series will be held at 1 p.m. on Fridays throughout June and July. Scheduled movies include, Goonies (rated PG) on June 15; Minions (rated PG) on June 22; Cars (rated G) on June 29; Nim’s Island (rated PG) on July 13; and Ratatouille (rated G) on July 20.

“This summer we’re excited to offer free showings of some of our favorite movies on Friday afternoons,” stated Assistant Library Director Debbie Petersen.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–