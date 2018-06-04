LANCASTER – Residents of the Antelope Valley are invited to attend a Measure A Community Update meeting this Tuesday.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, at the Stanley Kleiner Activity Center at Steve Owen Memorial Park, located at 46063 10th Street West in Lancaster.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the general public about the implementation of Measure A, how local funding affects the community and ways to get involved in the process. There will also be a question and answer session.

The meeting will be presented by the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District in partnership with three community organizations — the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, Nature for All, and Community Nature Connection.

To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/measure-a-community-engagement-meetings-tickets-45501237426.

About Measure A

The Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks & Beaches Measure (Measure A) was approved by voters in 2016 to replace funding under Proposition A that is set to expire in 2019. The funds go directly to cities and local communities to protect, enhance and maintain neighborhood parks, open space, trails, beaches, natural habitat and rivers, creeks and streams.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–