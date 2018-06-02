LANCASTER – Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and 26 drivers were arrested for license violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, June 1, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 2, on 3rd Street East and Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 663 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.
- Two DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested.
- Two people were arrested on “other criminal charges”.
- 26 drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while unlicensed or while license was suspended/revoked.
- 32 citations were issued.
The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with the Lancaster Station. The department will be conducting other DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols in the future as part on an ongoing effort to lower deaths and injuries on streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]
–
2 comments for "Two arrested for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint"
GREAT JOB LASD says
Good Job LASD! Lot’s of criminals off the streets, at least for the night! All those a$$holes that drive illegally needed to be caught and arrested. They drive around without a valid license, which also means no insurance, and they cause collisions along with other criminal activity… wreaking havoc on those driving legally. THANK YOU
Tim Scott says
Wipe your chin.