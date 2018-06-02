Schedule for free summer lunch program in Palmdale announced

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and the Palmdale School District (PSD) have announced the dates and locations for the 2018 free summer lunch program.

Designed to be healthy, nutritious and tasty, the lunches are available for ages 18 and under. The free lunches will be served weekdays, June 5 through July 27, except for July 4, at the following times and locations in Palmdale:

11 a.m.-12 p.m. • Domenic Massari Park • 37716 55th St. East

11 a.m.-12 p.m. • Palmdale Moose Lodge #507 • 3101 East Ave. Q

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. • McAdam Park • 38115 30th St. East

11:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m. • Yellen Park • 5100 East Ave.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. • Palmdale City Library • 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.

11:40 am..-12:40 p.m. • Joshua Hills Park • 3030 Fairfield Ave.

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. • Desert Sands Park • 39117 3rd St. East

Enrichment and recreational activities will be offered at Domenic Massari Park, Desert Sands Park, Joshua Hills Park, McAdam Park, and the Palmdale City Library.

Participating sponsors include the California Summer Meal Coalition, Food Research and Action Center, National League of Cities, Walmart Foundation and Waste Management.

For more information about the summer lunch program, call 661-789-6565. View a poster for the summer lunch program here.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

