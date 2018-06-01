Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – suspected burglar

If you recognize the man in this image, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is wanted for burglary.

He is accused of trying to break into a local business.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male who appeared to be wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans and black sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Detective Pico at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize this man, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect is described as a black adult male who appeared to be wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, shorts and sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to call Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

–

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thieves

If you recognize these men, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Both suspects are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect on the left is described as a white adult male who was wearing a black button up shirt, gray shorts and black shoes at the time of the crime. The suspect on the right is described as a Hispanic adult male who was wearing a white shirt with a red bull’s head design, dark colored shorts and sneakers at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is urged to call Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station 661-948-8466.

–