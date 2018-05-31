Student wounded in Palmdale school shooting files claim against District

LOS ANGELES – The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot in an arm at Highland High School in Palmdale filed a claim against the Antelope Valley Union High School District Thursday, claiming lax security at the school contributed to the shooting.
Robert Ruiz Dominguez was shot around 7 a.m. May 11 at the school in the 39000 block of 25th Street West. The suspect, a 14-year-old boy described as a former student at the school, was arrested a short time later at a nearby Vons grocery store. The SKS semiautomatic rifle used in the shooting was found abandoned in a nearby field.
“When I go to school, I would think that I’d be safe and I wouldn’t really expect myself to get shot,” the boy said during a news conference at the Woodland Hills office of his attorney, Bradley Gage. “But now that I did get shot, I don’t feel like going to any other school, ’cause it happened at one school, it could happen at another.”
The school district issued a statement saying it was thankful no lives were lost and that the student is recovering.
“That said, we acknowledge that the child and his family have been through a traumatic experience and we have offered them our support since the day of the incident and will continue to do so,” according to the district. “We also continue to work with our law enforcement partners to fortify our safety protocols across all our schools.”
Gage released a photo of the teen’s injured arm, showing stitches along virtually its entire length. The legal claim filed on behalf of the teen and his sister, who was shot at but wasn’t injured, is a precursor to a possible lawsuit.
Gage said the school did not have a safety plan in place, and the school resource officer assigned to the campus doesn’t start working until 9 a.m., even though students begin arriving at the campus around 6:20 a.m.
“First and foremost, we want to see a safety plan set up so that children are secure there,” Gage said. “Secondly, we want to see the security guards trained so they can actually protect students if this happens again. Third, we want to see a school resource officer, or more than one, at the school right from the get-go.”
District officials said schools do have safety plans. In a letter to district parents last week, AVUHSD Superintendent David Vierra said the district is “continuously reviewing our safety protocols,” and said recent “safety walks” of campuses helped identify potential improvements that will be made at various schools. Those upgrades “include enhanced fencing, additional security personnel, updated surveillance cameras, front entrance modifications and an online visitor entrance systems.”
“Each of our schools has a dedicated school deputy who is on campus each day,” Vierra wrote. “We believe this is important in supporting our security staff. We also have various drills and training for students and staff throughout the school year, and we continue to underscore the importance of vigilance through `See Something, Say Something.”
Editor’s note: Story updated to include a statement from the school district.
4 comments for "Student wounded in Palmdale school shooting files claim against District"
Alexis says
@Christy…This boy didn’t even know the shooter. Robert Ruiz Dominquez now has a rod in his arm and probably won’t be able to pay the violin that he loves. Your entire comment is filled with hate. The other boy was kicked out of this school and decided to return with a rifle and start shooting randomly. Your lack of compassion is disturbing.
Tim Scott says
Hmmmm.
Could you provide some sort of corroboration for the following statements you made Alexis?
1) This boy didn’t even know the shooter.
I am not saying this isn’t true, I just have not heard this anywhere else and it doesn’t immediately strike me as likely.
2) The other boy was kicked out of this school.
I have heard that he transferred to another school, and that he and his parents pursued the transfer due to a bullying situation. I do not consider that source any more reliable than you, but I can’t say they are clearly unreliable either so I’d appreciate clarification.
3) He was “shooting randomly.”
Again, this is something I just haven’t heard anywhere else. I have heard that he was mostly firing into the air, which makes sense as he only hit one kid when he clearly had plenty of opportunities. That would seem to indicate that his choosing to lower the rifle and actually shoot at a kid wasn’t likely to just be a kid chosen at random, but there is obviously a doubt as to just how far logic can be applied to such a situation.
Thanks!
Alexis says
@Tim…Another news source (KTLA). There was another news source earlier on when this happened. The kid told his dad he fired in the air. If you look at the injury you can see that if he was firing in the air, wound would be different, that is, if the bullet fell from the air onto this boy. You can apply your logic any way you want. I’m just going by several news sources other than just this one. I don’t fully trust any news source any more, but I definitely don’t trust someone’s comment about this boy being a bully when there is not one news source that states that.
Christy says
So the bully wants a pay out? Didn’t the shooting happen outside the school as kids arrived? Anyway, I hope he does not receive a dime. We need to find a solution to keep our children safe in our schools. We need to teach our children to treat each other in the way they want to be treated. Stop bullying. Stop hate. Life is too short.