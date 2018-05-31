Extended summer hours announced for Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Avenue P, has announced its extended summer hours for 2018.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, the Airpark will be closed on Mondays; open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and open Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding major holidays and inclement weather.

Admission and parking are free.

New for 2018 are the Twilight Tours, which will take place on June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16. The Airpark will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with guided tours provided at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Bring your families, friends and out-of-town visitors to see an amazing display of aircraft which reflect Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family-friendly destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray aerospace heritage. Visitors to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase more than 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–