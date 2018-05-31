Alpha Charter Guild donates money for new hospital beds

LANCASTER – Members of the Alpha Charter Guild delivered a $24,000 check to Antelope Valley Hospital on Wednesday for the purchase of omnibeds in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Known as one of the fundraising arms of Antelope Valley Hospital, the Alpha Charter Guild has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to hospital since the group’s inception in 1964.

The donations help provide state-of-the-art medical equipment for the NICU, and help to fund the Forensic Services Unit, the Family Resource Center and other projects, according to the Alpha Charter Guild’s website.

