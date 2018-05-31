The Antelope Valley Times

Alpha Charter Guild donates money for new hospital beds

Alpha Charter Guild members are flanked by Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Michael Wall (second from right), COO/CFO Colette Nichols, PhD (far left) and Antelope Valley Healthcare District board chairwoman Kristina Hong, RN, NP (second from left). [Contributed image]
LANCASTER – Members of the Alpha Charter Guild delivered a $24,000 check to Antelope Valley Hospital on Wednesday for the purchase of omnibeds in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Known as one of the fundraising arms of Antelope Valley Hospital, the Alpha Charter Guild has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to hospital since the group’s inception in 1964.

The donations help provide state-of-the-art medical equipment for the NICU, and help to fund the Forensic Services Unit, the Family Resource Center and other projects, according to the Alpha Charter Guild’s website.

 

