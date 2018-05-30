Stunt actor donates to Lancaster robbery victims

LANCASTER – The family members who were allegedly assaulted and robbed at a Lancaster gas station on Memorial Day have received a helping hand.

Tony Todd, a stunt actor for the ‘Border Tribe’ in the movie Black Panther, gave the family $700 — the amount allegedly stolen during the robbery, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“While Mr. Todd and other actors may portray heroic characters on screen, it is people like him who show us every day that there are real heroes among us. Thank you, Mr. Todd, for being a role model for our community,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The incident caught Todd’s attention after it was reported by various media outlets. It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 28, at a gas station on the 800 block of East Avenue J.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. and learned that the victims and suspects were arguing over a gas pump, the sheriff’s department reported.

“During the argument, one of the suspects grabbed a victim’s purse from inside the victim’s vehicle. That victim attempted to get her purse back from the suspect and was punched in the face by the suspect. After the first victim was punched in the face, another victim attempted to get the purse back from the suspect and was also punched in the face. The additional suspects became involved in the assault and began pushing and punching the victims as they attempted to regain the victim’s purse,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A juvenile and 19-year-old Emanie Jones were arrested in connection with the incident, and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest, as well as any additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.

Previous related story: Fight over gas pump lands 2 females in jail, 2 ‘persons of interest’ sought