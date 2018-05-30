L.A. County looks to ‘incubate’ mental health providers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to look at creating an academy to train more nonprofits to be community-based mental health treatment providers.

Supervisor Janice Hahn recommended creating an “incubation academy” to better connect small agencies with funding opportunities.

“Delivering mental health services is done best by organizations that are embedded in the communities they serve, speak the same language as their clients, and can deliver tailored, culturally-competent care,” Hahn said.

“Unfortunately, many of these smaller nonprofits have been shut out of contracting and funding opportunities,” she said, because smaller agencies often lack the staffing and structure to compete for county contracts.

Training could include sessions on revenue and expense management, internal controls and using data to track services and outcomes.

As envisioned by Hahn, the academy might also offer access to public-private funding.

The board directed the county’s chief executive officer to work with the relevant departments and report back in 60 days with recommendations on selecting participants, designing curriculum and developing grant requirements for a related fund.

