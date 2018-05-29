Today is last day to request a vote by mail ballot for June 5 election

LOS ANGELES – Tuesday evening — at 11:59 p.m. to be exact — is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the June 5 statewide primary election, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.

As of Tuesday morning, the RR/CC has issued nearly 2.3 million mail ballots.

Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot by:

— applying online at lavote.net;

— returning the application on the back of the sample ballot; or

— requesting a vote-by-mail ballot in person at RR/CC headquarters at 12400 Imperial Highway, third floor, Norwalk.

Voters can check the status of their ballot online at lavote.net, where they can also find more than 100 locations throughout the county to drop off their ballot in-person.

