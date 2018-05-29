Palmdale Regional to host free hands-only CPR training June 1

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center will provide free hands-only CPR training this Friday to mark “Sidewalk CPR Day.”

This is a come and go event, meaning residents can come any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, June 1, to receive the five-minute training. Videos will also be available to watch. PRMC is one of over 70 sites across Los Angeles County providing the training as part of “Sidewalk CPR Day.”

“Citizen CPR empowers bystanders to save a life when someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest,” stated Pat Chimbole, RN Nurse Educator. “Every year we team up with the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency and the American Heart Association to bring Sidewalk CPR to our local community. A large percentage of cardiac emergencies occur at home and we want to help as many people as possible learn how to double or triple someone’s chance of survival.”

Learning hands-only CPR helps local emergency responders by focusing on the first few critical minutes following a cardiac arrest. Since the lungs and blood contain only enough oxygen to keep vital organs healthy for that amount of time bystanders become heroes until emergency responders arrive on scene. With each chest compression using hands-only CPR, ordinary citizens can easily provide the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a much better chance of survival once responders arrive.

Once trained, citizens are encouraged to download the PulsePoint app for iOS and Android phones to receive notifications that someone nearby is in need of CPR. To learn more, visit the PulsePoint Foundation website at www.pulsepoint.org.

For more information about this upcoming training, contact Palmdale Regional Education Department at 661-382-5021.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

