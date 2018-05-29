Job recruitment Thursday for Foddrill Construction Corporation

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Thursday for several positions for Foddrill Construction Corporation.

The recruitment event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 31, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions are temporary six-month assignments in the city of Palmdale.

Positions and qualifications include:

Warehouse Associate ($15.00/hr) – receive and process warehouse stock products (pick, unload, label, store), perform inventory controls, keep a clean and safe working environment, optimize space utilization, operate and perform preventive maintenance on warehouse vehicle and equipment;

Construction Laborer ($53.00/hr.) – use of hand and power tools, supplies maintenance (receiving/stocking), crew cement, barricade set-up and breakdown, parking signage and cleaning, dig and pour foundation, install poles, cement caps, trench, brake cement and pick up dirt;

Journeyman Electrician (State Certified) ($73.00/hr.) – Five years’ experience in electrical field, knowledge in electrical circuits, wiring and operating principals of electrical systems, knowledge of local electrical codes, read blueprints, and schematics and reference.

Candidates must pass a drug test and background check, be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents and a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored for the desired position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–