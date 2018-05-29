Fight over gas pump lands 2 females in jail, 2 “persons of interest” sought

LANCASTER – A girl and a young woman were arrested, and investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate two “persons of interest” in connection with an alleged assault and robbery at a Lancaster gas station on Memorial Day.

Deputies responded about 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 28, to a robbery call in the 800 block of East Avenue J and learned that the victims and suspects were arguing over a gas pump, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“During the argument, one of the suspects grabbed a victim’s purse from inside the victim’s vehicle. That victim attempted to get her purse back from the suspect, and was punched in the face by the suspect. After the first victim was punched in the face, another victim attempted to get the purse back from the suspect and was also punched in the face,” the news release states.

“The additional suspects became involved in the assault and began pushing and punching the victims as they attempted to regain the victim’s purse,” the news release states.

Moments after arriving on scene, deputies located two female assault suspects, one a juvenile and the other identified as 19-year-old Emanie Jones, according to the Sheriff’s news release.

Both Jones and the juvenile were booked at the Lancaster Station jail on suspicion of robbery. Jones was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and the girl without bail. The assaulted victim was assessed at the scene and released, sheriff’s officials said.

“At this time, detectives believe two additional persons of interest were present during the incident. The deputies were unable to locate the additional persons,” the news release states.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the two persons of interest, as well as any additional witnesses, and are encouraging anyone with information to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.

“The incident was over a gas pump only and had nothing to do with the victims being fruit vendors, as originally reported by various media outlets,” according to the Sheriff’s news release.

