PALMDALE – Two deputies and three civilians were hurt when the civilians’ vehicle attempted a left turn in front of the deputies’ patrol car, authorities said.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at East Avenue Q and Orchid View Place, according to Lt. Steve De Jong of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“Apparently the deputies were eastbound on Q when the westbound vehicle made a left turn in front of them,” De Jong said.
The right-front passenger was ejected from the civilian vehicle but, like the other civilians and the deputies, suffered only minor injuries, the lieutenant said.
All five were taken to hospitals where they were expected to be released, he said.
“Alcohol might have been a factor,” De Jong said.
The crash is still under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.
No names were released in connection to the crash.
11 comments for "Two deputies, three civilians suffer minor injuries in Palmdale crash"
is a lot of people that need their driver's license removed before they even get them says
I’m going to say it now 9 out of 10 the cause of accident was Hispanics celebrating everyday like Cinco de Mayo
Alexis says
Amazing, how an article about an accident between a car with civilians, and a patrol car is turned into a complete spin job! All people involved received minor injuries. Nothing major here with this article.
Tim Scott says
Amazing? I don’t even find it surprising. When cops get in wrecks there’s always going to be a discussion of their usual driving habits…which are notoriously bad and which they never seem to suffer any legal consequences for.
Tonyb says
Based upon your observation? Your statement doesn’t mean since it’s squat coming from you.
Tim Scott says
Funny thing is that anyone who wants to can drive around with their eyes open can see that I’m right, while all you have going for you is that you obviously hate me and jump to conclusions based on that emotion. Fun to be you I guess.
Sammy says
I need parts from that TL. Hmu
mike says
I notice how it’s never their fault and how they abuse power all the time and also, how people get attacked and de-validated when they try to criticize the authorities around here.
I understand your inclination but wrongful arrests and bullying is not conspiracy its part of our daily life dealing with bad apples. People have the right to express opinions and not get personally attacked. Its our public duty to observe and speak up if we notice something not inline with democracy, transparency and American values. Calling people conspiracy theorists suppresses their natural drive to speak up and to protect those who cant protect themselves.
Jeff says
… ever notice, how nothing is ever LASD’s fault?
Tim Scott says
Yeah. Hundred to one odds they were exceeding the speed limit.
AV Illegal says
Ever notice how you conspiracy theorists never rest? Damages are not that bad meaning the speed was not a factor, and the other civilian vehicle turned left in front of the Sheriff’s car.
You are right, no matter what, it must be a cover up. Get a life troll.
Tim Scott says
“Not that bad,” other than both cars being totaled. No question that the driver turning left will be ruled at fault, and rightly so, but that doesn’t mean the cop wasn’t speeding. Speed limit there is 45, and I’ll bet that hundred to one odds you could sit there all day and not see a cop car observing the speed limit, unless they are stuck behind someone who is.
You can drive around all day and not see a cop obeying the traffic laws, and if you think saying that is a “conspiracy theory” you either don’t get out enough or at the very least don’t get your head out enough. They always speed. They claim the right of way in all situations regardless of law. They seem to get some kind of discount for having the manufacturer leave the turn signal equipment out of their cars. They park purely at random; facing the wrong way, in the middle of the street, against a red curb. If they weren’t total scoff-laws maybe people would have some respect for them.