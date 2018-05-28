Two deputies, three civilians suffer minor injuries in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – Two deputies and three civilians were hurt when the civilians’ vehicle attempted a left turn in front of the deputies’ patrol car, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at East Avenue Q and Orchid View Place, according to Lt. Steve De Jong of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Apparently the deputies were eastbound on Q when the westbound vehicle made a left turn in front of them,” De Jong said.

The right-front passenger was ejected from the civilian vehicle but, like the other civilians and the deputies, suffered only minor injuries, the lieutenant said.

All five were taken to hospitals where they were expected to be released, he said.

“Alcohol might have been a factor,” De Jong said.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information was immediately available.

No names were released in connection to the crash.

–