Two men stabbed in parking lot fight in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday morning during a fight outside a bar in Lancaster, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 42600 block of North Sierra Highway at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 26, after getting a call about several men fighting in the parking lot, said Lt. R. Cartmill of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

They found the victim had been stabbed several times and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, Cartmill said.

A second victim suffered a minor stab wound to the hand, Cartmill said.

No arrests have been made.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

–