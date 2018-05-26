Motorist killed in head-on crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A motorist in a pickup truck was killed Friday night in a head-on crash with an SUV in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:10 pm. Friday, May 25, on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P-8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A male driver in a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was headed southbound on 50th Street East when his pickup truck drifted into the opposing lane of traffic, directly into the path of a northbound 2006 Ford Explorer, the CHP reported.

Both vehicles collided, and the pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with moderate injuries, and her passenger, a 39-year- old man, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP.

The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to 661-948-8541.

