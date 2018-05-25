PALMDALE – A woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body was found Friday at an intersection in Lancaster after driving several miles from where the shooting took place in Palmdale, authorities said.
The shooting happened around midnight near Desert Sands park in Palmdale and the woman was found in a car stopped at the intersection of Avenue L and 10th Street in Lancaster, according to Sgt. R. Loere of the sheriff’s Palmdale Station.
A passerby spotted the woman, who was screaming that she had been shot, and contacted the Sheriff’s Department, according to a report from the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Loere said. Deputies are searching for the shooter, he said.
No further information on the incident was immediately available.
Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when more details become available.
4 comments for "Woman shot in Palmdale found at intersection in Lancaster, suspect on loose"
Rome Johnson says
You need to get rid of these white collar scumbags who keep this town’s environment the way it is. Also the politicians secretly hoarding under the table money and kick backs instead of advancing living situations for everybody in the Valley.
Tom says
I agree it’s time to clean up our area, but the ones that hold the most blame for why things are bad is all the home owners that rent to section 8. A guaranteed check for them means more crime for everyone else.
Monica says
The shooter is on Section 8? Is that a fact Jack or just a figment of your imagination?
Patriot Now says
Too many scumbags up here! It’s time to get rid of them and run them OUT! The community, the sheriffs, the mayor need to all support the right to run the low life scumbag trash out of here!! Tired of our town being ran down. WE ARE WATCHING AND HAVE HAD ENOUGH!!!