Woman shot in Palmdale found at intersection in Lancaster, suspect on loose

PALMDALE – A woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body was found Friday at an intersection in Lancaster after driving several miles from where the shooting took place in Palmdale, authorities said.

The shooting happened around midnight near Desert Sands park in Palmdale and the woman was found in a car stopped at the intersection of Avenue L and 10th Street in Lancaster, according to Sgt. R. Loere of the sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

A passerby spotted the woman, who was screaming that she had been shot, and contacted the Sheriff’s Department, according to a report from the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Loere said. Deputies are searching for the shooter, he said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when more details become available.