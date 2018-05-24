DryTown Water Park opens this Saturday!

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s DryTown Water Park will celebrate its 14th year of operations when it opens for the 2018 season this Saturday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

“When things heat up in the Antelope Valley, there’s one place where no one seems to mind— and that’s DryTown Water Park,” said DryTown Water Park Manager Eric Dombrowski. “Our family-friendly facility will provide you with hours of fun this summer. One of the best values around is a DryTown Season Pass which pays for itself in just a few visits. And if you purchase your season pass between now and opening day, you’ll get a free one-day ticket to bring a friend.”

Season passes and day use tickets are available at www.DryTownWaterPark.com.

DryTown will be open daily from May 26 through Aug. 7. From Aug. 11 to Sept. 9, the park will be open on weekends.

The 2018 season will also feature seven Sundown at DryTown events on June 22 and 29; July 6, 13, 20 and 27; and Aug. 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $14 for customers 48” and taller, $12 for customers under 48” tall, and free for ages 2 and under. Season pass holders are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the admission window on the day of each event or online at www.DryTownWaterPark.com.

New for 2018 will be Splash Theatre, where attendees may enjoy three blockbuster feature films while at DryTown. Movies scheduled to be shown are The Secret Life of Pets on July 12; Finding Nemo on July 19 and Finding Dory on July 26. All access tickets are $14 for customers 48” and taller, $12 for customers under 48” tall, and free for ages 2 and under for the movie and use of the waterpark. Tickets to watch the movies only are available for $4. Season passes are not valid for Splash Theatre.

DryTown is the Antelope Valley’s only water park. It is a six-acre Old West mining town-themed aquatic park featuring a 925-foot lazy river, a 35-foot waterslide tower with three waterslides and splashdown pool, a four-lane racer slide, and a 6,000 square foot children’s water playground with spray features. It also features Dusty’s Grill hosted by PFD Management Inc.; a General Store with souvenirs and sundries; covered picnic area; and a large grassy area for group outings. Parking is free.

For more information about DryTown, group rates, cabana rentals or private rentals, visit www.DryTownWaterPark.com or call 661-267-6161.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

