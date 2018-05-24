AV Mall to host baby shower for Grace Resources

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Mall will host a baby shower this Saturday to benefit Grace Resources, organizers announced.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at the Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

More than 200 families receive diapers, baby food, and formula each month from Grace Resources Center through a donations-only program, and the Center often runs out of formula and diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6, according to Center’s website (http://graceresources.org/).

At the AV Mall baby shower on Saturday, organizers will be collecting diapers in all sizes, formula, new and gently used clothing, and toys. The first 150 guests to donate diapers, formula, baby clothing or toys will receive a favor bag and refreshments. And guests that donate diapers in quantities of 50 or above will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $250 AV Mall Gift Card.

A photo booth and balloon artist will be on hand for entertainment, and there will be fun games to play for prizes.

For more information about the baby shower or other AV Mall events, visit www.AV-Mall.com or contact Antelope Valley Mall Guest Services at 661-266-9150.

–