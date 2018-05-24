APWA High Desert Branch awards scholarships to local students

PALMDALE – The High Desert Branch of the American Public Works Association (APWA) has awarded $1,500 scholarships to 10 local students. Four recipients were returning college students and six were high school seniors.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Joaquin Favela Espinoz a – Antelope Valley High School

a – Antelope Valley High School Adan MontesDeOca – Antelope Valley High School

– Antelope Valley High School Sungwon (Kevin) Cho – University Preparatory School

– University Preparatory School David Chadwick – Saugus High School

– Saugus High School Abigail Matheny – Highland High School

– Highland High School Leizelle Mitchell – Eastside High School

– Eastside High School Ariana Hernandez – UC Davis

– UC Davis Ashley Martinez – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

– Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Brett Glidden – Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

– Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Ashlyn Hahn – UCLA

Since 2000, the APWA High Desert Branch has been issuing 10 to 11 scholarships based on preferred majors associated with Public Works, GPA, and financial need.

The High Desert Branch of the APWA represents jurisdictions located in the Santa Clarita, Victor, and Antelope Valleys.

[Information via news release from the High Desert Branch of the American Public Works Association.]

