Informational workshop this Wednesday for affordable artists’ housing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A free information workshop will be held this Wednesday in Palmdale for artists and all interested in affordable housing.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, in the Chimbole Cultural Center’s Lilac Room, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

The workshop will present information on eligibility, application requirements, resident selection and criteria for the new Courson Arts Colony East (CAC East), currently under construction at 939 East Avenue Q-12.

CAC East will offer artists a permanent place to live, create and thrive in the Antelope Valley.

The apartment community features art-focused amenities such as a ground-floor art gallery, digital art space, flexible art creation space, dance studio, art paseo and outdoor amphitheater.

For an application or to learn more, call 800-801-8440, ext. 7206.

About CAC East

Located in the heart of Palmdale, CAC East is an affordable apartment community for artists and their families. The apartment community provides 60 apartments, including studios, one, two and three bedroom floor plans, for families and individuals earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Rents will vary depending upon unit type and household size. Annual income limitations can range between $28,395 to $45,050, and monthly rents can range between $709 to $1,171. Preference will be given to portfolio-ed artists.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

