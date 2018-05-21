PALMDALE – A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after she alleged her boyfriend shot her in the eye in Palmdale, but the victim was not cooperating with authorities, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.
The shooting took place about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in the 36000 block of 25th Street East, Lt. Anthony Gunn said.
“The woman called us and told us she was shot in the eye by her boyfriend,” Gunn said. “Our deputies and paramedics responded to the location and she was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The last I hear she was undergoing surgery for her gunshot wound.”
The bullet, which appeared to be fired at close range, entered her head above the eye, deflected off the skull and became lodged in her neck, Gunn said.
“The victim would not tell us anything else,” Gunn said. “Not her boyfriend’s name or description or what caliber the gun was.”
The investigation was still ongoing and detectives are trying to determine a motive and get the boyfriend’s name and description, the lieutenant added.
3 comments for "Woman claims her boyfriend shot her in the eye"
Carlos says
Snitches get stitches aye.. good for her to no snitch.. best believe that da way to resolve this matter is she will get her homeboyz to resolve the matter aye..
Orale
Alexis says
She isn’t going to cooperate unless she knows he can’t get to her, and in her mind he can get to her wherever she is placed. He meant to kill her; she has a chance to break free now. I pray she will go to one of the safe places so she can heal, and begin to let go of the abject fear that is in her now. The motive is control, and it is an epidemic in this country.
Andre Vukich says
She should give him up next time she may wind up six feet under