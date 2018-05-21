Woman claims her boyfriend shot her in the eye

PALMDALE – A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after she alleged her boyfriend shot her in the eye in Palmdale, but the victim was not cooperating with authorities, a sheriff’s lieutenant said.

The shooting took place about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in the 36000 block of 25th Street East, Lt. Anthony Gunn said.

“The woman called us and told us she was shot in the eye by her boyfriend,” Gunn said. “Our deputies and paramedics responded to the location and she was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The last I hear she was undergoing surgery for her gunshot wound.”

The bullet, which appeared to be fired at close range, entered her head above the eye, deflected off the skull and became lodged in her neck, Gunn said.

“The victim would not tell us anything else,” Gunn said. “Not her boyfriend’s name or description or what caliber the gun was.”

The investigation was still ongoing and detectives are trying to determine a motive and get the boyfriend’s name and description, the lieutenant added.

