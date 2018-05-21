Missing teen returns home, man arrested on warrant

LANCASTER – A 14-year-old girl who went missing in Lancaster returned home the following day, and a 24-year-old man who allegedly was with her when she disappeared surrendered to authorities and was arrested on a warrant, with bail set at $1.9 million, the sheriff’s department reported Monday.

Gail Guerrero went missing on Thursday, and authorities on Friday sought public help to find her, circulating her photo along with a photo of Qwienton Keith, who they said was believed to be with her.

Later on Friday, the teen returned to her home, the sheriff’s department reported. And some time after that on Friday, Keith turned himself in and was arrested on the previously issued warrant, the sheriff’s department reported.

The case remains under investigation.

