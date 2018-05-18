Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Jesse Lee Emard

Jesse Lee Emard is a 39-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Emard is wanted for theft.

He is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles.

There is now a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with the information on the location of Jesse Lee Emard is encouraged to contact Detective Gore at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

JR Jess Mata

JR Jess Mata is a 27-year-old male with black hair and black eyes. He is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Mata is wanted for theft by false pretenses.

He is accused of stealing people’s money with promises of fake business opportunities.

There is now a no bail warrant as well as a $105,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location JR Jess Mata is encouraged to contact Detective Keesee at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected theives

If you recognize the females in the images above, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects — one described as a white female and one described as a Hispanic female — are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing from a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Pico at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize the man in this image, contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect — described as a white male — is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing items from a front porch.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Pieper at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Nina Pauline Negrete

Nina Pauline Negrete is an 18-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Negrete is wanted for theft.

She is accused of stealing items from an acquaintance’s house.

There is now a $20,000 for her arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Nina Pauline Negrete is encouraged to contact Sgt. Bergo at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize this female, contact Lancaster Sheriff”s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted theft.

She is accused of stealing from a local business.

The suspect is described as black, between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–

Attempt to ID – suspected thieves

If you recognize any of these men, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspects are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing from a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station 661-948-8466.

–