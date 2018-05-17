Volunteer opportunities available for Stamp Out Hunger food drive sorting

PALMDALE – Opportunities are available this Saturday for volunteers help sort out food donated through last week’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

As part of Palmdale’s final “Season of Service” event for 2018, volunteers will help process donations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12.

To pre-register, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged. For more information, call 661-267-5473 or email engage@cityofpalmdale.org

Volunteers under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged or at event registration. Verification of service hours is available for students.

Palmdale residents lasted year donated more than 40,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale a better place to live.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale]

