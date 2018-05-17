Joe Walker STEALTH Academy is WASC Accredited

QUARTZ HILL – Students and faculty members at Joe Walker STEALTH Academy are celebrating becoming accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

WASC officials visited Joe Walker over the past months to evaluate the school during the accreditation process.

Joe Walker received a three-year accreditation due to its ability to demonstrate an excellent educational program in curriculum, assessment, accountability, school culture, and student support for personal and academic growth.

“We are thrilled to be accredited by WASC for the educational opportunities we are providing to Westside families. Our faculty and staff set a goal to become the first WASC accredited school in the District and now it’s a reality,” stated Steve Wood, Principal of Joe Walker STEALTH Academy.

According to WASC, schools that receive accreditation are able to focus on student achievement that is aligned with academic standards while continuing professional growth. Joe Walker has been fully accredited for grades 6th, 7th, and 8th.

“Over the years, Joe Walker has become a highly sought after school due to its award winning programs,” stated Regina Rossall, Superintendent of Westside Union School District. “The staff demonstrate a high level of work ethic and are consistently breaking barriers to lower the achievement gap through self-evaluation. A practice that is also implemented in all our school sites.”

Joe Walker STEALTH Academy is the first middle school campus to receive WASC Accreditation on the westside of the Antelope Valley, and the milestone is a first for Westside Union School District.

[Information via news release from Westside Union School District.]

