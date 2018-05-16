Twilight Tours coming to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will host twilight tours of the park beginning this Thursday, May 17.

Admission and parking is free.

The Airpark will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with guided tours provided at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional Twilight Tours will be held on June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family for a unique night out at Joe Davies Airpark,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Enjoy the aircraft displays which are a reflection of Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage.”

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark is located at 2001 Avenue P in Palmdale.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 is a family-friendly destination centered around displays of aircraft that portray the rich aerospace heritage and present the historical significance of United States Air Force Plant 42. Visitors to the airpark may view a collection of aircraft flown, tested, designed, produced or modified at United States Air Force Plant 42. The airpark includes 21 retired military aircraft on static display, plus a 1/8 scale model of the B-2 Spirit, an AGM-28 Hound Dog Missile, a B-52, a C-46, and various aircraft components. When fully developed, the airpark will showcase over 40 retired military and civilian aircraft.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/airpark.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

