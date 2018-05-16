PWD warning residents about utility impostor

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) officials are cautioning the community about a man impersonating a water agency employee and collecting bill payments from residents. PWD is warning against falling for this scam and reminding customers that District employees do not collect payments at people’s homes.

A woman living near Pearblossom Highway and 37th Street East paid a man about $200 recently after he gave her a fake water bill. The victim said the man drove a truck with a red and white logo and claimed he worked for PWD or the Department of Water & Power (DWP).

“We want to remind everyone that we never send employees to collect on bills at people’s homes,” stated PWD General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux. “If you are approached for payment, it should be a red flag that it’s fraud.”

All bills sent by PWD are done through the mail. Payments should be made online, by mail, by phone, at the District office or at 7-Eleven, Family Dollar or ACE Cash Express locations.

Customers with questions about their bills should call PWD at 661-947-4111.

For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

–