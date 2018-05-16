First group completes prison Pre-Apprenticeship Program

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates at the Fenner Canyon Conservation Fire Camp completed the Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3) Pre-Apprenticeship Program last Friday.

The MC3 program was created through a partnership between Antelope Valley College Corporate and Community Education and the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building & Construction Trades Council to prepare individuals for the Building and Construction Trades. It is supported by various trade locals such as IBEW Local Union 11 and is funded by California Apprenticeship Initiative grants.

This was the college’s first class held at a correctional facility. The 21 inmates who participated were enthusiastic and excited about the prospects of having a career to pursue upon release. One inmate stated that he had never had an opportunity like this before, and that it would be life changing for him to become a union apprentice.

Local trade unions welcome formerly incarcerated individuals to fill much needed vacancies, especially with so much construction activity expected in the Antelope Valley in the coming years. A new class begins at Fenner in June.

The program provides students with an eight-week curriculum, during which time they explore a number of trades from plumbing and masonry, to carpentry and sheet metal work. By the end of the program students have competed CPR training, received OSHA certification, and are given a nationally recognized certificate of completion. The program seeks to help individuals discover their preferred trade and send them up the path to apprenticeship within that field and ultimately employment.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley College.]

