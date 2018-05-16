Authorities announce $30,000 reward for help solving Lancaster double killing

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday announced a $30,000 reward for information that helps solve the killings of a young man and woman who were gunned down in a drive-by attack while they attended a party in Lancaster last fall.

Andrew Chavez, 18, and Clotee Reyes, 19, were shot Sept. 20, 2017, at about 1:45 a.m., as they talked with friends in the 43000 block of Sixth Street East.

According to the sheriff’s department, a black car was driven past the group, and the shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

Detectives are unsure of a motive for the crime.

Chavez had just started a new job, and Reyes was about to begin taking classes to become a dental assistant, said Deputy Joana Warren.

“It’s tragic, because they didn’t just take away one person,” Chavez’ mother, Shawna Donahue, said at a news conference Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles. “They didn’t just kill one person. They killed two families; two families are gone. We’re never going to get to see Clotee again. We’re never going to get to see Andrew again.”

Detectives said at least 50 people were at the party, and it is likely someone saw something.

The combined reward is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the city of Lancaster for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Kirste or Detective Omar Miranda at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. View an LASD bulletin announcing the reward here.

