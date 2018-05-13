Suspicious container discovered in Acton turned out to be harmless

ACTON – An approximately 40-gallon drum emitting foam that was found on the side of the road in Acton Sunday turned out to be part of a “water softening system,” and was determined to be safe by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, a sergeant said.

The container was discovered about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, May 13, in the 33400 block of San Gabriel Avenue, near the intersection with Sierra Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. Vincent Plair told City News Service.

“The container turned out to be a tank from a water softening system and the foaming was coming from salt tablets in the drum,” Plair said.

It was determined to be safe by bomb technicians about 2:20 p.m., Plair continued. The technicians used a robot as part of the investigation.

It’s unclear who dumped the container or where it came from, according to authorities.

–