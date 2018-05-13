Man killed in Palmdale shooting Friday night

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating, but have released few details about the shooting death of a man in Palmdale Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, on the 38100 block of 11th Street East in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Palmdale Station deputies responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states.

The victim, a a black male in his early 20s, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The suspect is described as a male black. The motive is unknown. It is unclear at this time if the shooting is gang related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information on the shooting was immediately available Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–