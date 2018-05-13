Authorities investigate school threat rumors after Palmdale shooting

LANCASTER – In the aftermath of a shooting at Highland High School, authorities are working to address “multiple rumors on the internet regarding threats to two local high schools,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.
“The first message is of a possible threat to Quartz Hill High School,”states a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Detectives from our school unit immediately began investigating the threat and have located the individual who re-posted the message. A threat assessment was conducted and it has been discovered the post is an old post relating back to a previously investigated incident from February. At this time, this post has been deemed a non-credible threat,” the news release states.
The previously investigated incident at Quartz Hill High School was a social media threat on Feb. 22 that followed a verbal threat of violence on Feb. 21. A student was detained in connection with the verbal threat, and the social media threat was deemed not credible.
Detectives are also investigating a post about a rumored threat to Highland High School, the scene of a shooting Friday when a 14-year-old boy wounded a 15-year-old boy.
“Detectives from the school unit have also located the individual who posted this message,” the news release states. “While the individual claims this is only a rumor, detectives are investigating every lead thoroughly. The investigation is still ongoing.”
Sheriff’s officials thanked every parent, faculty member and student who alerted law enforcement to the posts.
“We continue to work hand in hand with our community to ensure we provide the safest learning environment for all of our students,” the news release states. “Our station takes every single threat, comment and/or rumor seriously and will investigate each one thoroughly.”
Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the field office of Congressman Steve Knight on Saturday, May 12, to continue the push for improved school safety and gun control measures. Organizers said Knight has an A rating from the National Rifle Association and has received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from the gun rights group.
“We need a change,” protester Diana Zaragoza told CBS2. “How much (are) our lives worth to him, $15,000 from the NRA? That’s sad. We just want him to do something. Listen to us.”
Knight released a statement pointing to a bill he introduced in Congress calling for increased funding for more training and school safety measures.
He said the Friday shooting “continues to underline the urgency we are facing in America to make our schools safer.”
Alexis says
Every soul that is loyal to the NRA, (one collectively), is responsible for every shooting that takes a life and instills fear in our children! I know most children that bring guns to school or anywhere else, get them at home from so called responsible gun owners. The NRA only cares about pushing their agenda which is power, revenue, and misguided Christian values. Notice how Donald Trump told the people sort of what they wanted to hear to calm people down after the Parkland shooting. Then he attended the NRA prayer conference, and showed his true colors.
Jan says
Give me the name of one NRA member who committed one of these shootings.
Alexis says
@Jan…Adam Lanza and his mother. Of course the NRA denies that they were, even though pamphlets, and certificates saying they were members, were found in their home by Connecticut law enforcement. The NRA purposely keeps information secret because the NRA and those that are loyal to this monster want it that way. That’s two Jan, and just think of all the families they destroyed. I say they because she played a part in the monstrous act that Adam did.
Really says
Alexis you are full of it. I dont agree with you one bit, but if I did I would have to use actual logic and say its not the NRA who is responsible it is in fact the politicians and going a step further every American who voted for any politician. Politicians control law making, not the nra. And if said politicians were going against there constituents than they would be thrown out of office. If you want to organize and elect new politicians have at it but stop blaming the nra.
Alexis says
He’s not the only politician being pimped out by lobbyists.
Union 4 Life says
BYD and IBEW own Rex, Marv, Steve, and Austin. Follow the money, follow the favors, follow the appointments, follow the spending.
Tim Scott says
True, but he’s the one who is supposed to be representing us and is instead representing the national party and their favorite lobbyists.
Republican National Committee: Let’s include some provisions to punish California in this bill.
Pete Knight: Okay, no problem.
RNC: Are you sure you can do that?
Pete Knight: I’ve never done anything to represent my district, I just toe the GOP line.
RNC: Okay, good man. We’ll make sure to keep funding your campaigns.
CS says
I do not see this as a control issue.