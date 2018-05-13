Authorities investigate school threat rumors after Palmdale shooting

LANCASTER – In the aftermath of a shooting at Highland High School, authorities are working to address “multiple rumors on the internet regarding threats to two local high schools,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The first message is of a possible threat to Quartz Hill High School,”states a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives from our school unit immediately began investigating the threat and have located the individual who re-posted the message. A threat assessment was conducted and it has been discovered the post is an old post relating back to a previously investigated incident from February. At this time, this post has been deemed a non-credible threat,” the news release states.

The previously investigated incident at Quartz Hill High School was a social media threat on Feb. 22 that followed a verbal threat of violence on Feb. 21. A student was detained in connection with the verbal threat, and the social media threat was deemed not credible.

Detectives are also investigating a post about a rumored threat to Highland High School, the scene of a shooting Friday when a 14-year-old boy wounded a 15-year-old boy.

“Detectives from the school unit have also located the individual who posted this message,” the news release states. “While the individual claims this is only a rumor, detectives are investigating every lead thoroughly. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Sheriff’s officials thanked every parent, faculty member and student who alerted law enforcement to the posts.

“We continue to work hand in hand with our community to ensure we provide the safest learning environment for all of our students,” the news release states. “Our station takes every single threat, comment and/or rumor seriously and will investigate each one thoroughly.”

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the field office of Congressman Steve Knight on Saturday, May 12, to continue the push for improved school safety and gun control measures. Organizers said Knight has an A rating from the National Rifle Association and has received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from the gun rights group.

“We need a change,” protester Diana Zaragoza told CBS2. “How much (are) our lives worth to him, $15,000 from the NRA? That’s sad. We just want him to do something. Listen to us.”

Knight released a statement pointing to a bill he introduced in Congress calling for increased funding for more training and school safety measures.

He said the Friday shooting “continues to underline the urgency we are facing in America to make our schools safer.”

