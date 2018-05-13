Armed, barricaded suspect at Lancaster home surrenders to deputies

LANCASTER – A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday after he initially refused to leave his home, prompting a call to the SWAT team, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, May 13, to the 4100 block of Jade Court regarding a “domestic incident with a gun” with someone “firing a weapon inside the house and not wanting to come out,” said Sgt. Mike Politano of the sheriff’s Lancaster station.

A sheriff’s Special Weapons Team was then sent out at 11:45 a.m., said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

But the suspect surrendered without incident before the SWAT team arrived, officials said.

“He ended up coming out after a few announcements on the P.A.,” Politano said.

The suspect surrendered to Lancaster station sheriff’s deputies and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Navarro-Suarez said.

“There were multiple guns in the house,” Politano said. “I think he (the suspect) fired a handgun.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Lancaster station asking at 661-948-8466.

