The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Armed, barricaded suspect at Lancaster home surrenders to deputies

by Leave a Comment

The suspect surrendered to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies without incident before the SWAT team arrived, officials said. [Photo credit: AV Scanner News.]
LANCASTER – A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday after he initially refused to leave his home, prompting a call to the SWAT team, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, May 13, to the 4100 block of Jade Court regarding a “domestic incident with a gun” with someone “firing a weapon inside the house and not wanting to come out,” said Sgt. Mike Politano of the sheriff’s Lancaster station.

A sheriff’s Special Weapons Team was then sent out at 11:45 a.m., said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

But the suspect surrendered without incident before the SWAT team arrived, officials said.

“He ended up coming out after a few announcements on the P.A.,” Politano said.

The suspect surrendered to Lancaster station sheriff’s deputies and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Navarro-Suarez said.

“There were multiple guns in the house,” Politano said. “I think he (the suspect) fired a handgun.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Lancaster station asking at 661-948-8466.

The incident started around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, May 13, at a home on the 4100 block of Jade Court in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said. [AV Scanner News]

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster, Slider

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *