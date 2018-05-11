Shot fired into Palmdale home, woman hurt

PALMDALE – Authorities are looking for the man they say fired at least one shot into a Palmdale home, wounding a woman said to be the mother of the man’s children.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at a house on the 36800 block of Burroughs Way.

The man, described as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, went to the home attempting to see his children, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader.

Because of the late hour, the woman told the man to leave, Schrader said. The man went into the backyard and fired at least one shot into the home, injuring the woman, who was hit by shrapnel, said Schrader.

A gun was found in the backyard, according to a report from the scene.

The woman was treated at a hospital for minor wounds and the children were not hurt, Schrader said.

–