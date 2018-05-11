Input sought from artists at forum in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is inviting local artists to help shape the future of public art in Palmdale by participating in an Artist’s Forum.

It’s happening from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 12, at the Antelope Valley College Palmdale Center, located at 2301 East Palmdale Boulevard, Room 148, in Palmdale.

The program will include a brief presentation of current public art projects around the country, and will focus on hearing ideas for attracting and retaining artists in Palmdale. The opinions gathered will inform recommendations in the Public Art Master Plan, which is projected for completion by the end of this year.

“We’re asking local artists to join us as we determine the role of public art in Palmdale, how it benefits local artists and the community, and what locations and places would be best for public art,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation & Culture Keri Smith.

About the Public Art Master Plan

The city of Palmdale is currently undertaking a year-long public art master planning process with consultants Gail M. Goldman & Associates and Elwood & Associates. The Public Art Master Plan will provide a clear vision for the future of public art in Palmdale for the next decade. The plan will outline goals for the selection and placement of public art, programming opportunities, strategic partnerships and funding opportunities. It will include policy and procedure recommendations as well as direction for ongoing program development and management.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

