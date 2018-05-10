Medical Exploring Post graduates 47 students locally

LANCASTER — Nearly four dozen students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District graduated this week from the second annual Medical Exploring Post in the Antelope Valley hosted by Kaiser Permanente.

Exploring is Learning for Life is a career education program for young men and women who are at least 14 (and have completed 8th grade) and not yet 21 years old. The program is aimed at helping young adults make more informed decisions about their future careers.

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley physicians and employees volunteer their time to provide real-world career experiences for the explorers to help them gain practical knowledge in the medical field through a variety of activities.

The program includes hands-on learning presentations, a tour of the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, community service projects, CPR training, and a final educational field trip to the California Science Center.

“Kaiser Permanente is proud to be a host for the Medical Exploring Program,” stated Amy Wiese, Community Benefit Manager, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley. “With this program, we want to inspire the next generation of medical professionals who will serve the communities they grew up in.”

During the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 9, local Kaiser Permanente, AVUHSD, and community leaders were in attendance to extend their congratulations, and the students shared their experiences, as well as a special video presentation and demonstration.

The Medical Exploring Post 661 hosted by Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is one of many youth workforce development programs, including Hippocrates Circle for middle school students and a Volunteer Program for high school students and beyond.

Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley is currently accepting applications for the next Medical Exploring Post, which will be held during the 2018-2019 school year. Applications can be downloaded at kp.org/antelopevalley.

