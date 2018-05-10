Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff in Lancaster

LANCASTER – An armed man wanted in a domestic violence case barricaded himself in a Lancaster residence for several hours Thursday before being taken into custody by a SWAT team, authorities said.

Deputies went to the 44500 block of 15th Street East about 7 a.m. Thursday, May 10, according to the sheriff’s department.

A SWAT team was then sent to the scene, and some nearby residences were evacuated.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody shortly after 10 a.m., the sheriff’s department reported.

No further information was immediately available.

