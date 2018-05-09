Palmdale unveils new EV charging stations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale on Wednesday unveiled its six new dual port electronic vehicle charging stations at the Palmdale Transportation Center.

Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford, Councilmembers Austin Bishop and Steve Hofbauer, and Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) Grant Programs Coordinator Julie McKeehan were on hand to introduce the new EV stations, which can charge up to 12 vehicles at the same time.

“This is the city’s latest greatest innovation towards helping us reduce our carbon footprint,” Ledford said. “Back in 2017, thanks to the diligence of our city staff, they applied and were approved for funding through Southern California Edison’s (SCE) Charge Ready Program to install electric infrastructure at the Palmdale Transportation Center.”

SCE’s Charge Ready Program was created to deploy electric infrastructure to serve the electric vehicle needs in SCE’s service areas.

SCE’s funding covered most of the costs of the program. The remaining funding came from AVAQMD.

“I’m very proud that the AVAQMD was able to have a hand in making this a reality,” said Bishop who along with Hofbauer sits on the AVAQMD board of directors. “Although the technology of these systems is sophisticated, using these chargers is really easy.”

EV users need to download the EV Connect app available free online, set up an account and begin charging their vehicles. The cost is $1 per hour, with a maximum charge of $4.

“EV chargers are just one area we’ve identified as a solid investment for these grant funds, as electric vehicles are becoming more and more affordable, and therefore, more and more common,” Hofbauer said. “We also offer a Mobile Emission Reduction program, an annual lawn mower exchange program, alternative fuel vehicle program and an old vehicle buy back program.”

Work on the EV Charging Station project began in late December 2017 and was completed in April of this year.

For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

