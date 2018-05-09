Guns, drugs, $100K seized in Lancaster raid

LANCASTER – A 52-year-old felon was arrested, and guns, drugs, and more than $100,000 were seized when deputies raided a Lancaster home recently, authorities said.

It happened on May 3 when deputies from the Lancaster Community Appreciation Program (LANCAP) served a search warrant on the 46000 block of 38th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The LANCAP team received information that led them to believe the suspect, Franz Grey, a 52-year-old resident of Lancaster, was in possession of several illegal firearms and narcotics. Numerous reports also indicated that the suspect had a history of shooting firearms in the air in his backyard,” the news release states.

The team executed the search warrant around 10 a.m. and recovered “11 firearms, including a fully automatic AR-15 style rifle,” according to the news release.

“Several firearm suppressors, including one that was attached to a handgun, plus thousands of rounds of ammunition were also seized. Numerous firearm parts indicated that the suspect was building his own firearms. Also seized were a ballistic vest and helmet, an ounce of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana which appears to be used to produce concentrated cannabis, a stolen personal watercraft, and several items indicating credit card fraud and over $100,000 in US currency believed to have been obtained by criminal means,” the news release states.

Grey was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm suppressor, convicted felon in possession of body armor, possession of an assault weapon, credit card fraud, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales, and manufacturing of concentrated cannabis, according to the news release.

