Job recruitment Thursday for Kinkisharyo International

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a pre-screening recruitment this Thursday in Palmdale for several positions for Kinkisharyo International.

It will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway.

Positions include interior technician, exterior technician, sub-assembly technician, material handler, electronic (wire) technician, safety coordinator, quality control, welder and painter/auto body.

Qualified candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED; have knowledge and experience using hand, pneumatic and power tools; be able to read, interpret, and work from blueprints; have two to five years’ experience in desired position; be able to perform physical demanding tasks and able to lift up to 50 pounds; have experience in fabrication and/or assembly; and be able to work various shifts, overtime, and weekends as needed.

Candidates also must pass a drug test and background check and must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), and possess right-to-work documents.

Candidates should bring a resume tailored for their desired position.

For more information, contact: David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–